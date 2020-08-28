Appeal for information after attempted robbery at Grotton Co-op

OFFICERS are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Grotton.

Just before 10pm on Thursday, August 27, police were called to reports of an attempted robbery at the Co-op on Oldham Road, Grotton.

Officers attended and established that three men, wearing balaclavas, had attempted to rip out a cash machine from the wall of the shop using a stolen white Kia Sportage bearing false plates.

The men are then believed to have fled the scene, empty handed, in two vehicles. One of which, the Kia Sportage, was later recovered on Hillside Avenue, Grotton. The second vehicle is currently outstanding.

No arrests have currently been made.

Detective Sergeant Alison Dyson, of GMP’s Oldham CID, said: “Thankfully the offenders left the scene empty handed and there have been no reported injuries. However considerable damage has been inflicted to the shop front.

“We are appealing to anyone in the area who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and help police with our enquiries. Did you see the vehicle the offenders fled the scene in?

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have information or dash cam footage of any of the vehicles that were used during the robbery.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 8905 quoting incident number 2990 of 27/08/20, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

