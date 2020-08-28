Co-op team use pedal power for charity fund raising effort

STAFF at Delph Co-op are currently going the extra mile in support of mental health charity, Mind.

The King Street store hopes to raise around £1,500 after last year’s efforts to amass a four-figure sum for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

There is still time for customers to donate to the cause by sponsoring staff on their exercise bike challenge.

Alternatively, the shop is running a raffle-drawn on Bank Holiday Monday- boosted by prizes from local Delph businesses: The Old Bell, The Swan, The White Lion, The Bank and Crumbles café.

Store manager Chris Martin is pictured on the bike as part of the collective aim to ride approximately 200 miles. For more information on Mind visit https://www.mind.org.uk

