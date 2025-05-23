Appeal to track down two people as police investigate Saddleworth reservoir deaths

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate the deaths of a husband and wife in a Saddleworth reservoir.

John and Marilyn Saxon’s bodies were found in a car that had plunged into Crook Gate in Denshaw on March 15.

An inquest opening on April 3 heard there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding their deaths and a full hearing will take place at Rochdale Coroners Court on July 14.

But the Greater Manchester force has issued an image of two people they want to speak to as part of their probe.

The pair were at the nearby Junction Inn car park, on Rochdale Road at about 7pm on March 14 and it is believed they may have information, as witnesses, that could assist investigators.

An appal states: “If you are the individuals in the image, know who they are, or can provide any information about this incident please contact us, the Serious Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 0161 856 4741, quoting log 851-150325.

“Alternatively, details can be shared on our LiveChat function on our website www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”