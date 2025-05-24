Innovative theme for Delph scarecrow trail

THE popular Delph Donkey Scarecrow Trail is back for the 18th year.

For 23 days, the Saddleworth village will once again be filled with handmade creations crafted by local residents and businesses.

Organised by the Delph Community Association, the trail’s theme this year is artists, authors and inventors – with plenty of licence to be imaginative.

Like last year’s trail, which raised £500, proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the Chapel Gardens which the association maintains.

Question sheets for the trail cost £3 and are available from the Co-op, Delph Library, the Craft Shop, the Post Office and The Old Bell Inn.

The trail officially opens on Saturday, May 24, and scarecrows will be on display until Sunday, June 15.

See how many creations you can spot!

Delph Community Association have handed out prizes – donated by local businesses – to their favourites in their past.