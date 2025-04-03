No suspicious circumstances surrounding Saddleworth couple’s reservoir death

A SADDLEWORTH couple was found dead in a car that appeared to have been driven into a reservoir, an inquest has heard.

And there are no suspicious circumstances.

John and Marilyn Saxon’s bodies were inside a vehicle that was pulled out of Crook Gate, close to their home in Denshaw, on March 15.

Inquests into the 78-year-olds’ deaths were opened sand adjourned at Rochdale Coroners Court on Thursday, April 3.

And short hearings heard details of how the scene was discovered.

Police Coroner Officer at Greater Manchester Police, Jane Scullion, told how a carer went to their property at Readycon Dean House, on Ripponden Road, and reported what they found.

She said: “There was a report of a concern for welfare as at the address.

“It looked like John and Marilyn Saxon had not been home as the doors were locked – but CCTV showed the gates of the property had been driven into.

“A wall had been destroyed and a vehicle driven through it and driven towards the nearby reservoir, judging by the tyre marks on the ground.

“A thorough search by police, including an underwater search, found the vehicle in Crook Gate Reservoir.

“There are no suspicious circumstances.”

The exact cause of death for retired property manager Marilyn and chartered surveyor John has not yet been determined but Julie Mitchell, assistant coroner for Greater Manchester North, ordered the full police files be handed over to the inquest.

The next hearing into the cases, which are being treated separately, will be a review on Monday, July 14.

