Discover creative talents and new friendships with Canalside crafters

A GROUP celebrating more than 20 years of creative making and friendship is inviting budding and established needlecrafters to join their weekly get-togethers.

Canalside Craft and Chat group meets every Tuesday at Saddleworth Museum, on Uppermill High Street, bringing together around 20 members who enjoy all types of needlework.

Pat Sykes and Julia Greene, who help run the group, explained: “It’s a wonderful community of crafters who enjoy sewing, quilting, knitting and crocheting.

“Whether you’re a beginner wanting to dip your toes in, someone who’d like to try new crafts, or a long-time needlecrafter, we’d love to meet you. Do come by to find out more and you can try it and see.”

Enid Taylor and Joan Wood joined the group after their friend invited them along.

Enid, who knits jumpers and sews, said: “I’ve sewn for many years so it’s lovely meeting people who share the same passion for crafting.

“I really look forward to seeing everyone on a Tuesday, being creative and catching up on news and what we’ve been making. The group is very welcoming.”

Joan added: “I’d always been interested in sewing and this was a chance to take up a new hobby. Since I’ve joined I’ve learned how to make baby quilts. My next project is to make a full size quilt.

“It’s a really friendly group and everyone is so helpful, sharing tips and ideas. We also have lots of fun and laughs.”

Louise Parker-Backhouse, who moved to Saddleworth in 2025, joined Canalside Craft and Chat to meet new people and learn how to sew.

She said: “I picked up a leaflet when I visited Saddleworth Museum and joined the group before I moved into the area.

“I’m learning how to embroider and have already stitched a Paddington Bear for my grandson. I’d recommend it to anyone wanting to try something new and meet lovely, supportive people.”

The group has recently changed its name to Canalside Craft and Chat (Canalside Quilters) to recognise the different needlecrafts that members do and the social nature of the meet-ups.

Pat Bridgestock, an original founding member, said: “It’s amazing to see how our community has grown and developed over the years.

“We were started by seven passionate quilters led by Sue Warburton and now have a morning and afternoon group of people covering all types of needlecraft.

“We have a wonderful home at the Saddleworth Museum. We have sewing machines and crafting tools as well as a library of books and magazines for inspiration. We also arrange an annual trip to one of the big crafting shows.

“We’d love for more people to take advantage of these resources and opportunities, so if you are interested do get in touch.”

To find out more, visit the group at Saddleworth Museum on a Tuesday from 10am to 3pm, email CanalsideCraft@gmail.com or call 07973 690817.