Discover great outdoors of ‘Our Beautiful Oldham’ at new nature gallery 

THE colour, curiosity and creativity of the great outdoors is coming indoors at a new permanent nature gallery in Oldham.

‘Our Beautiful Oldham’ opened its doors at Gallery Oldham on Saturday, June 27 to celebrate the wildlife, landscapes and habitats right on our doorstep.

It is designed especially with families in mind so from the moment they enter, visitors be transported into a playful natural world where imaginations can run free.

Swim beneath the water with a shimmering shoal of fish, curl up with a story inside the hollow of a tree, or pause to listen to birdsong as you explore.

Inspired by Oldham social reformer Mary Higgs’ question from nearly 150 years ago — “Beautiful Oldham, why not?” — the gallery brings nature to life through immersive environments and hands-on fun.

Visitors can journey through Oldham’s diverse habitats, parks and gardens, woods, meadows, water and moors.

Families can discover fascinating insects and animals, follow animal tracks, get close to mini beasts, and even try their hand at a playful pond-dipping game.

A highlight is a stunning immersive projection, created in collaboration with local early years families and pupils from Whitegate End Primary School, showcasing how Oldham’s landscape has changed over time.

For a moment of calm, visitors can take a deep breath and relax in a soothing underwater space, designed to bring the peaceful magic of nature indoors.

As well as celebrating nature, Our Beautiful Oldham encourages visitors of all ages to think about the future, discover the challenges facing local habitats today and find out simple, practical ways they can help protect them.

Karen Heatley, Senior Exhibitions and Collections Officer for Social History at Gallery Oldham, said: “We’re thrilled to open Our Beautiful Oldham and welcome families into this exciting new space.

“From immersive experiences to interactive displays, the gallery is full of opportunities for children and adults alike to have fun, spark their curiosity and develop a deeper appreciation for the natural world around them.”

On Wednesday, July 22 there will be a gallery talk at 2pm, where visitors can learn more about the fascinating natural history and habitats featured with our Natural History curator. The talk is free and no booking required.

On Monday, July 27 and Monday, August 10, Tiny Nature Explorers at Northern Roots, at 10.30am – 11.30am, will combine nature, creativity, and storytelling in the great outdoors for children aged 2–4. Book for free via the Northern Roots Eventbrite page.

This gallery has been developed in partnership with early years families, Oldham’s Northern Roots urban farm and eco-park and Best Start Family Hubs with support from Art Fund.