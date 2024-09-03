Art exhibition returns to Saddleworth church

ARTISTIC flair which promises to be a feast for the senses will provide a picture-perfect weekend in a Saddleworth village church.

Friezland Parish Church will be awash with colour and creativity when it holds its annual Art Exhibition.

Fourteen professional and amateur artists are already signed up to display and sell their work at the church on Church Road in Greenfield.

But others are welcome to follow suit and anyone interested in entering an exhibit can contact Duncan Ross by emailing ross328@btinternet.com or calling 01457 835261.

Last year, over 20 artists took part and over 200 people came to the church over the weekend.

This year, the exhibition begins with a Preview Evening on Friday, September 13, from 7.30pm. Tickets are £5, which includes a complimentary glass of wine and an opportunity to meet with some of the artists.

The exhibition will be showing on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 4pm and on Sunday, September 15, from midday to 4pm.

Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday, when tea, coffee and cakes will also be available.

