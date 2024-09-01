Councillor calls for clarity over Saddleworth 20mph schemes

A LOCAL councillor is calling for clarity on the progress of installing 20mph limits around Saddleworth.

Garth Harkness, who represents the Saddleworth North ward on Oldham Council, proposed a motion on the issue in March.

He said he was pleased that options of new potential zones to curb speeding in the area were being looked into.

“I am pleased the working group has started to explore new schemes,” the Liberal Democrat councillor commented.

“I have suggested exploration of schemes on Huddersfield Road in Delph, Cooper Street in Springhead and to explore around the village on Ripponden Road in Denshaw.

“I am keen to get the existing ones sorted. I have been trying to find out what is happening with existing schemes and which ones have extra calming measures.”

Schemes to introduce 20mph limits and calming measures – in response to concerns about speeding motorists – have been proposed in Denshaw, Uppermill, Delph, Dobcross and Diggle.

Cllr Harkness said he was ‘frustrated’ by a lack of answers and hopes to see improvements on the ground very soon.

“It is unclear when Denshaw and Uppermill will be implemented or whether Delph and Dobcross are getting some calming measures in part,” he stated.

“We have had no drawings for a scheme in Diggle 12 months after proposing. There has been an agreement in principle of a scheme without formal proposals drawn up.

“I want it to go further but I would like a cast-iron commitment to a wider Diggle scheme and an answer for next steps for all those currently on the table.”

After attempting to ask this at a recent council meeting cut short when England were playing in the Euros, Cllr Harkness added: “It is frustrating as I have already asked several times in writing. Hopefully we will get some answers soon.”

Oldham Council was approached for comment by the Saddleworth Independent but no reply has been received.

