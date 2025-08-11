Artists from Tameside and Saddleworth open their doors at historic Woodend Mill

ART lovers were invited to step inside one of Mossley’s most historic buildings, as Woodend Studios hosts its annual open event.

The free event, on August 8 and 9, showcased the work of creators based in more than 100 individual studios inside Woodend Mill, a converted textile mill built in 1849.

Once a cornerstone of the region’s textile industry, the twin mill buildings now serve as a thriving creative hub.

The artistic presence at Woodend dates back to the 1970s, and today’s studio holders maintain strong links with the local community, delivering large-scale public art projects, working in schools, and supporting local charities.

Visitors met artists from across Tameside and Saddleworth, viewed their work, and explored the historic surroundings that blend industrial heritage with modern creativity.