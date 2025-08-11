Police appeal for information following woman’s Ashton/Oldham death

POLICE have appealed for information after a woman died after being found injured in Ashton-under-Lyne.

The 70-year-old was discovered unconscious on Waggon Road – close to the Tameside/Oldham border in the Park Bridge area – at about 2.30pm on Sunday, August 10.

Now following her death after being taken to hospital, Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is appealing for information about the circumstances.

The force sad: “Our officers are now investigating and want to find out how she came to be on the road.

“Anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage should call SCIU on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1858-10/08/25.”

People can contact GMP by dialling 101 or through their LiveChat facility at www.gmp.police.uk.

Reports and concerns can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.