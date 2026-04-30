Ascot glamour in Saddleworth as stylish fundraiser returns for hospice

ONE of Oldham’s most glamorous charity events is off to the races once again, as Ascot Ladies’ Day returns to The White Hart Inn in Lydgate this summer.

After raising £8,700 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice last year, the much-loved fundraiser will be back on Thursday, June 18, promising plenty of sparkle, style and a winning day out.

Guests are being invited to dress to impress in their finest frocks and statement hats for a day inspired by the glamour of Royal Ascot – all while helping to support local hospice care.

The event begins at 11.30am with a glass of Buck’s fizz or Pimm’s on arrival, before guests sit down to a three-course meal.

Live racing from Royal Ascot will be shown throughout the afternoon, giving racegoers plenty to cheer about, before the day rounds off with a traditional afternoon tea served at 5pm.

There will also be plenty of chances to back a winner, with an onsite bookmaker, alongside a raffle, auction and a “best hat” competition which is sure to turn heads.

Joanne Penketh, Income Development Manager at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “It is always such a fun afternoon, and the perfect excuse to get your friends, colleagues and loved ones together.

“A professional event photographer will be on hand to capture your special memories, and you can place your bets with an onsite bookmaker. Plus there will be a raffle, auction and even a ‘best hat’ competition!

“Best of all, you will be helping to make a real difference for patients and their families.”

This year also marks a major milestone, as organiser Gill Bussey celebrates 20 years of hosting her version of Ascot Ladies’ Day in support of the Royton-based hospice.

Gill is a familiar face to many charity supporters across the borough and has also previously served as a judge for the hospice’s annual Strictly dance competition.

Tickets are £65 each, including a £15 donation to the hospice. To book a place, people can contact The White Hart Inn directly on 01457 872 566.