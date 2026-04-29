Diggle Scarecrow Trail raises £3,000 as winners announced

Organisers of the Diggle Scarecrow Trail have revealed this year’s winners after another successful event in Diggle.

While the trail wrapped up at the end of the Easter holidays, volunteers have since been counting and verifying votes to determine the most popular scarecrow creations.

In the adult category, Inside Out took the top prize, while younger visitors voted The Mandalorian as their favourite.

The award for most creative scarecrow went to Encanto, with Hercules winning the title of funniest entry.

Organisers praised all those who took part, highlighting the creativity and effort put in by the local community.

They also confirmed the event raised an impressive £3,000, which will go towards improving outdoor areas at the local school.

The trail remains a popular fixture in the Saddleworth calendar, attracting visitors from across the area.

Organisers have already confirmed the event will return later in the year with a Halloween-themed trail planned for October half term.