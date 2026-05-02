Little Rascals get creative in Denshaw with storytelling and performing arts

THERE is fun, food, storytelling and performing arts in store at Little Rascals Playgroup in Denshaw.

The free playgroup runs every Monday from 9.30am to 11.30am at Denshaw Village Hall and welcomes all children aged 0 to 4 years old.

Sessions include tea/coffee, toast, crumpets and fruit for breakfast, 90 minutes to play and mingle and a 30-minute creative storytelling session, run by performing arts professionals.

Wild Things has been running performing arts classes for 0 to 18-year-olds for 18 years and is excited to add the Little Rascals to its array of creative activities around the borough.

Find out more about Little Rascals Playgroup and register online here.