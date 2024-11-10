Saddleworth MP lauds budget, despite ‘work to be done’

SADDLEWORTH’S MP insists ‘there remains work to be done’ after the Labour government’s first budget.

The Independent told how Conservative councillors for the area slammed Rachel Reeves’ announcements, with Max Woodvine even urging Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to jump in a black hole!

But Debbie Abrahams believes it is the start of change that will benefit the whole country.

Although, she has raised concerns about the use of artificial intelligence to detect fraud and asked for reassurances on safeguards being incorporated.

Similarly, she asked whether additional mitigations were being considered with the controversial introduction of restricted eligibility for Winter Fuel Payment and highlighted the need for greater support for disabled people in the workplace and for those unable to work.

Ms Abrahams said: “While this budget takes meaningful first steps towards a fairer society, with health and wellbeing at its core, and a flourishing economy, there remains work to be done to ensure we build on this.

“A fairer society benefits everyone.”

Ms Abrahams also urged the Treasury to incorporate health and income equality indicators into future growth forecasts.

A 2015 International Monetary Fund report links narrower income inequality to stronger economic growth.

Countries with less income inequality also see higher life expectancies, better mental health, and increased social mobility, laying the groundwork for a more resilient economy.

Despite many concerns from opponents, Ms Abrahams believes the budget introduces essential measures to provide financial security to millions of low-income individuals and families who have long struggled to meet basic needs.

Measures like raising the national living wage to £12.21 per hour and changes to Universal Credit, with deductions reduced from 25 per cent to 15 per cent of the standard allowance were highlighted.

She also described a renewed effort to reduce economic inactivity through a localised, holistic employment support initiative as a potential ‘game-changer.’

And Ms Abrahams believes commitment to the NHS can boost other areas, citing findings from the Northern Health Science Alliance which estimated a potential £13.2 billion annual productivity boost if northern England’s health is on par with the rest of the country.

