DESPITE a valiant knock of 49 runs from Austin Lees, Saddleworth School’s Year 7 cricket team failed to reach the Oldham schools’ final.

Saddleworth suffered a 21-run semi-final defeat to Bluecoat School at Uppermill Cricket Club.

The talented Bluecoat team set a daunting target after amassing 115 without loss from their allotted 18 overs.

Saddleworth battled bravely to make a contest of the encounter but fell short at 94-7 which means Bluecoat will contest the final against Crompton House.

