On your marks for 37th Village Olympics

SADDLEWORTH Village Olympics will be based at a new ‘home’ as it returns for its 37th year.

Last year’s event saw nearly 800 children take part in 154 competitions in 13 different sports, representing their home or school villages.

Now, training and preparation is underway for this year’s games, which aim to encourage children to try new sports, meet new friends and engage in some healthy competition between the villages.

And after Saddleworth School’s move to Diggle earlier this year, the Olympics will have a new ‘home’ there for most of the events, as well as a handful of other venues.

The action kicks off on Saturday, September 10 with the opening ceremony at 9am at the school, followed by two weeks of sports including athletics, hockey, netball, swimming, dodgeball, basketball, rounders, cricket and tennis.

Chairman Adrian Green said: “The first games took place in 1985 and has become a well-loved community event for children, parents and carers ever since.

“Over the 37 years, the games have been held at numerous venues and this year we are moving to a new ‘home’ in Diggle.

“It will inevitably bring some challenges as organisers and school staff get used to the new facilities, so please bear with us if there are any issues on the day(s) you attend.



“The entire event is organised and run by a large group of dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year to make the games as fun, inclusive and safe as possible. We simply couldn’t run it without them, and I would like to pass on our sincere thanks to them all.

“We are constantly looking at ways to improve and this year was no different. The kind generosity of several sponsors has allowed us to switch from an entry fee funding structure to a donation model.

“This has allowed competitors to enter free of charge if they wish and we hope this will not only lead to increased competitor numbers but also help parents and carers during these difficult financial times.”

He added: “This will be my final year as chairman. After over 10 years I am standing aside to let the next generation of volunteers carry on the tradition and provide their own new ideas.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as chair and I would like to thank all my fellow committee members, both the existing and former, that I have had the pleasure of working with over the years.

“As I step down, I am reminded of the words the founder of the games, David Needham, said to me when we met for the 30th anniversary – ‘the Saddleworth Village Olympics gets into your blood’.”

See a schedule for the Saddleworth Village Olympics (subject to change) and find out more online www.saddleworthvillageolympics.co.uk

