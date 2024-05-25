Unofficial beer walkers keep tradition alive in Saddleworth

MORE THAN 100 fun-loving locals donned fancy dress to keep the spirit of a legendary Saddleworth tradition alive.

It may be the day after the Whit Friday before but that was not stopping a group of charity fundraisers from undertaking the Unofficial Beer Walk.

The original Beer Walk, organised by Saddleworth Round Table was scrapped in 2011 after taking place for 38 years to help charity fundraising.

However, Justin Brown and his sister Angie have quietly hosted the annual 11-mile jaunt for 10 years, which takes in Greenfield, Uppermill, Dobcross, Delph and Diggle ever since.

Funds raised this year will be donated to North West Air Ambulance.

