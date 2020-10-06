Autumn is a great time for birding

AUTUMN is a great season for birding, writes James Walsh, aka The Mancunian Birder, of the Greater Manchester Birding City Region Project,

Autumn is a time when birders get really inspired, with migrating birds flying in from all around the world.

In Oldham at Castleshaw Reservoirs a moulting adult white-winged black tern was photographed and a great egret at Daisy Nook.

Spotted at Hollingworth Lake, Rochdale, was a pectoral sandpiper, Caspian gull and juvenile kittiwake.

In Bolton, the Horwich moors are the best site in Greater Manchester to see the wildlife spectacle of visible migration. Big numbers of birders visited to see a wryneck.

Birders are also visiting Carrington Moss, Trafford, to see three adult whooper swans.

On the Salford Mosses a little egret recently graced the Little Woolden Moss Lancashire Wildlife Trust nature reserve.

October is a peak month for birding in Greater Manchester with ducks, geese and swans all arriving in big numbers, northern lapwings forming big flocks and other wading birds on the move.

Perching birds, also known as passerines, such as fieldfares and redwings arrive from Scandinavia, and we might be lucky and get an exotic Asian visitor such as a yellow-browed warbler.

There are many great places for birding in Oldham such as Tandle Hill Country Park, Strinesdale, Snipe Clough, Crompton Moor, Dovestones RSPB, Chadderton Hall Park, Castleshaw Valley and Daisy Nook Country Park, so now is the time to visit your local greenspace and enjoy autumn.

‘Greater Manchester Birding City Region’ and ‘Birding Oldham’, the work of author James Walsh, are both available as free e-books via Oldham Library website/Borrowbox.

