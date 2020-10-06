Covid can’t stop Saddleworth WI

SADDLEWORTH Women’s Institute has been making sure Covid-19 did not stop their members carrying on their work and activities across the community.

Their monthly meetings with guest speakers, book group, quiz nights and new Tuesday Tiffin chat sessions might not take place in person but instead are on Zoom video conferencing.

They have also arranged a few small group walks which have been very popular as they are determined to carry on and keep active.

Members have also been busy putting together the diary for next year and have in place guest speakers for the first six months. Details will be published on the website soon.

The August members Zoom meeting welcomed Misba Khan, who gave a fascinating talk about her experiences in an all-woman expedition to the North Pole.

She talked about her training regime in Heaton Park, the desert and Iceland, the fundraising and the problems getting acceptance for her feat in her community.

She showed slides of the trip and explained the many threats, particularly polar bears. A documentary crew was filming the trip and will show the film later in the year.

September’s meeting will see members entertained and informed by guest speaker Andrew Nelson giving a talk entitled ‘Women in Art’.

SWI did plan to have an Autumn Fair this year to showcase the organisation but unfortunately had to cancel this. It has been re-scheduled for next spring.

A trip to see Nutcracker at the Lowry Theatre in November was also in the diary but that has been rescheduled for the same time in 2021.

With Christmas quick approaching, SWI is hoping to host a Christmas Dinner and Dance at Saddleworth Rugby Club.

Also, the Conference Centre in Harrogate hosts an annual Country Living Christmas Fair, which members have enjoyed visiting in previous years. At the moment, the venue is being used as a Nightingale Centre, so it is impossible to say whether the Christmas Fair will go ahead.

Saddleworth WI have plenty of other ideas in the pipeline, such as an evening at Caffe Grand Abaco, a workshop at Saddleworth Cookery School, a trip to see Lion King, a visit to a soap opera set, a make-up workshop for the more mature skin, a fashion show, and a fish, chips and quiz night.

When things get back to ‘normal’, Saddleworth WI meet on the first Wednesday of each month at 7pm for 7.30pm start at The White Hart, Stockport Road, Lydgate, OL4 4JJ.

Visitors are very welcome with a small fee of £3. New members welcome. From October 1, the fee will be £10.75 for six months to the end of March 2021. Annual subscription will then be £44 for the following 12 months.

For more information about Saddleworth WI call 07763 028466 or visit the website www.saddleworthwi.com

Share this story: Tweet





Print

