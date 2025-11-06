New chapter for restored Oldham’s Old Library and Art Gallery

THE HISTORIC Old Library and Art Gallery building at Gallery Oldham has opened its doors for a new chapter following a restoration.

The Grade II listed building, constructed in 1883, has been brought back to life, preserving its Victorian character while making it fully accessible and energy efficient for the future.

It now boasts stunning new permanent displays celebrating Oldham’s history, people and art.

Visitors can explore three themed galleries:

Oldham’s Cotton Town Story – uncovering life in the mills, featuring specially commissioned films by Oldham Theatre Workshop.

Oldham’s Global Connections – interactive exhibits revealing how Oldham’s industries reached across the world.

The Restored Art Gallery – a breathtaking Victorian space showcasing over 140 years of art, including works by LS Lowry, Helen Bradley and William Stott.

Councillor Peter Dean, Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, said: “It’s fantastic to see Gallery Oldham’s collections back where they belong.

“The restoration is stunning, I’m not sure what’s more impressive, the artwork or the building itself! I’d encourage everyone to come and see it for themselves.”

The reopening comes as Gallery Oldham retains its national Museum Accreditation, the industry benchmark for well-run, high-quality museums.

This recognition confirms the gallery’s commitment to caring for its collections and providing an exceptional experience for visitors.

Arts Council England said: “Gallery Oldham’s accreditation means its collections will continue to inspire, educate and delight visitors for generations to come.”

Gallery Oldham welcomes more than 50,000 visitors a year and continues to be a cultural highlight for the borough, proudly preserving Oldham’s past while inspiring its future.

Find out more and plan your visit at www.galleryoldham.org.uk