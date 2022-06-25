‘Baby Glasto’-Wellifest music festival hits right notes with sell out crowd

A SELL OUT crowd marked the return of a music festival to Saddleworth as Greenfield once again hosted its own mini-Glastonbury.

Three years since its last edition, Wellifest was restored to the area’s social calendar for 2022.

With the demise of Cotton Clouds-also last staged in 2019-Wellifest has taken centre stage introducing an eclectic line-up of performers for a family orientated audience including tribute acts Foo Fighterz and The Chain (Fleetwood Mac).

The 1,500 tickets for the Rotary International organised event were snapped up well in advance ensuring the sound of music reverberated around the hills once more.

With the Saddleworth Show taking place on Sunday (June 26, 10am to 5pm), it is hoped to raise multiple thousands for charity and good causes.

