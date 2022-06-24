New dog poo clean-up initiative not to be sniffed at

A volunteers’ group is taking the lead to help dog owners clean-up after their pooches.

A small number of dispensers with biodegradable bags have been made by members of Street Scene Greenfield Group and fixed in various village locations.

These include Greenfield Park and at the marina on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal.

If the trial is successful, it is hoped more can be hand produced and distributed to alleviate the problem of owners allowing animals to foul footpaths and green spaces.

Janice Guest and Tony Frampton have made the dispensers from an idea by fellow Street Scene member, Gill McCulley. Future bag receptacles could also be made from re-cycled plastic bottles.

Street Scene co-ordinator Peter Lowe said: “Since its inception, SSGG has been concerned about the number of dog owners who find it convenient, rebellious or funny to throw their dog poo bags away or hang them in trees.

“Many of these bags are not biodegradable. The problem is endemic at locations along the canal towpath and areas throughout our lovely village.

“It is a blight on our community and fragile countryside and eco system as are cigarette ends and packets.

“Street Scene Greenfield Group is piloting an initiative to encourage responsible dog owners to use biodegradable bags and use the collection/waste bins or take them home.

“These dispensers are a light- hearted reminder and, once OMBC replace the bins across the village, we hope the problem will be eased. But the collection bins are essential to our success.”

