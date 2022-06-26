Putting on a show-Saddleworth’s Welly special occasion

SADDLEWORTH put on a show for a second successive day as hundreds flocked to Well-i-Hole for a day of family fun.

From dinosaurs to dog shows, Punch and Judy to dry stone walling, there was a plethora of activities for visitors of all ages at the 2022 Saddleworth Show.

Twenty-four hours after a watery end to Wellifest at the same venue, the main stage was back in use, show casing borough wide musical talent.

A large array of food and drink outlets were also open again to keep the crowds fed and watered as they wandered round the picture perfect Greenfield location.

Many also headed to the appropriately named Country Corner, a miniature village jointly put together by Dovestone Women’s Institute and Saddleworth Rotary.

Around 20 stalls were open selling a wide variety of product and providing a community platform for local businesses to showcase their wares.

The two-day jamboree is expected to raise thousands of pounds for charities and good causes.

