SADDLEWORTH put on a show for a second successive day as hundreds flocked to Well-i-Hole for a day of family fun.
From dinosaurs to dog shows, Punch and Judy to dry stone walling, there was a plethora of activities for visitors of all ages at the 2022 Saddleworth Show.
Twenty-four hours after a watery end to Wellifest at the same venue, the main stage was back in use, show casing borough wide musical talent.
A large array of food and drink outlets were also open again to keep the crowds fed and watered as they wandered round the picture perfect Greenfield location.
Many also headed to the appropriately named Country Corner, a miniature village jointly put together by Dovestone Women’s Institute and Saddleworth Rotary.
Around 20 stalls were open selling a wide variety of product and providing a community platform for local businesses to showcase their wares.
The two-day jamboree is expected to raise thousands of pounds for charities and good causes.
One Reply to “Putting on a show-Saddleworth’s Welly special occasion”
Sunday was a pleasant and reasonably fine afternoon, although not as good a last year when there were a bunch of kids singing and playing their little hearts out on the back of a trailer all afternoon. I thought the Mahdlo stage was bit limp wristed and far too quiet and well behaved in fact you could barely hear the performers, sadly we missed the dry stone walling and the people with the Raptors weren’t there this year, but there was yoga instead and it was good to see Cllr. Woodvine out and about and lending a hand so a pleasant, enjoyable and undemanding afternoon out with my wife and thank to everyone and particularly to the Rotarians, (up there with Women’s Institutes in my personal estimation,) who organized it all, well done and thank you.