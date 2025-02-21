babyballet tots dance to help save babies’ lives

CHILDREN from Saddleworth and Oldham babyballet classes have been showcasing their dancing skills to help raise £428,000 for pregnancy and baby charity Tommy’s.

Dancers aged six months to six years old were sponsored to complete Danceathon challenges at the babyballet Dance Studio in Chadderton and the Satellite Centre in Greenfield.

Inspired by the event’s theme of ‘When I Grow Up’, children also dressed up for the class to represent what they want to be when they are older.

They smashed their fundraising target of £5,000 and nearly achieved double that amount.

Combined with 30,000 babyballet dancers across the UK, the event raised £428,000 for Tommy’s, which could fund research studies and data science experts for almost 12 months.

Sally Makin, from babyballet Oldham, said: “All of us at babyballet Oldham and Saddleworth were really excited to be taking part in Danceathon.

“With the help of our amazing teachers, Miss Annie and Miss Layla, we aimed to raise £5,000 locally, and of course give the children a really exciting class while they fundraise to help save babies’ lives.

“We absolutely smashed that target and are currently at £9,026 with lots more still coming in.”

Tommy’s is committed to saving babies’ lives, funding medical research and supporting families through every part of their pregnancy journey. Half of all adults in the UK have experienced baby loss or know someone who has.

Kath Abrahams, Chief Executive of Tommy’s, said: “Danceathon is a fabulous way for children to have fun in support of a vital cause.

“We’re grateful to all the babyballet dancers who are fundraising, to their parents and carers and to the dance teachers working hard to make it happen at classes across the UK.”

Tommy’s funds ground-breaking research to identify why pregnancy goes wrong and how to prevent complications and loss, as well as enabling specialist care at their clinics, research centres and across the NHS. They also provide expert midwife-led advice for parents before, during and after pregnancy. Find out more at www.tommys.org

babyballet dance classes give children aged six months to six years the chance to dance and have fun, gain confidence and shine, in a fun, caring and supportive environment. The ballet lessons are linked to the Early Years Foundation Stage Framework (EYFSF). Find out more at babyballet.co.uk/

