COLUMN: Winter wanderings

By Chris Maylor, Saddleworth Discovery Walks

ONE of things I love the most about winter is the cold, clear frosty days.

On days such as these, I like to rise early before dawn and set out on a day’s walk to witness a glorious sunrise erupt above the eastern horizon.

Wrapped up in warm outdoor clothing, I love feeling the cold fresh air on my exposed face while hearing the crunch of frost covered grass under my walking boots.

As the sun climbs higher into the sky, its life-giving heat radiates across the frozen landscape and the sparkling crystals of ground frost gently melt away unnoticed.

One such walk I enjoyed recently was to Pots and Pans which stands high above the villages of Saddleworth, adjacent to the area’s War Memorial.

Atop this large gritstone rock are several weather-eroded ‘bowls’ known as the ‘Pots and Pans’. Also known as the Druid Stone, it is said to have been a place of ancient worship.

In times gone by, people believed the water found in the bowls had healing properties and was particularly effective at curing eye ailments.

This locally famous rock can be visited on walk No 1 in the Saddleworth Discovery Walks guidebook.

