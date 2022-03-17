Badminton Club on the move after 40 years

AFTER more than 40 years, Saddleworth Badminton Club’s played its last match in Uppermill on February 9 when the A team forced a 9-9 draw against Phoenix A, one of the second division’s top teams in the Oldham and Rochdale Badminton League.

The club is moving to Saddleworth School’s new home to Diggle. Team captains Nick Roe and Paul Morris, along with treasurer Rod Lawson and longstanding club member John Gardner, recently visited the sports hall to see the facilities.

Like the old school, it has four badminton courts, but instead of a polished concrete surface, the new sports hall has a wooden, more forgiving sprung floor.

The new build has changing rooms with showers and toilet facilities. Parking is next to the sports hall, unlike the old school where away teams visiting for the first time, often got lost trying to locate the sports hall as any old pupil would say “it’s around the back”.

The move and extended closure of the hall for mock examinations meant that two home fixtures for the B team have been postponed until the last week of March.

First night back for the club will be on Wednesday, March 23 when the B team plays Rochdale based Shawclough.

Club secretary and B team captain Paul Morris said: “Having seen the new facilities and layout, it is much better than the old place. We have a sprung floor, better lighting and it’s easier to park and find for visiting teams.

“Anyone who is thinking about returning to badminton right now should come down to the club. We play every Wednesday 8pm-10pm.”

For more details, email morrisglobal@hotmail.com

