Parents and youngsters learn to become cyber savvy

A GROUP of Saddleworth parents recently went back to school for a crash course in cyber security from a police expert.

And Year 5 and 6 pupils at Friezland School on Church Road also took part in the ‘lesson’ provided by Greater Manchester Police’s Cyber Protect Officer Sophie Shorrock to help keep themselves safe while online. The workshops were held as part of E-Safety week and Safer Internet Day while highlighting potential risks and dangers for children – and adults – using the internet.

Assistant headteacher Rebecca Hill said: “In light of the increase in remote learning during the Covid pandemic, we felt it important to share up-to-date information with parents and give them some tools to help keep their children safe online at home.

“Feedback from pupils and parents was overwhelmingly positive with children taking away tips to put into practise straight away.”

So, if they didn’t know already, mums and dads discovered about the Discord App-‘chat, talk and hangout’, how gaming is the “new digital playground,” the positive work being done by the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) and what are the pitfalls posed by spoofing.

And Sophie’s briefings aren’t just reserved for schools; any groups with an interest in learning more about being cyber secure can contact her via GMP to arrange a talk.

