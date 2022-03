THE Saddleworth School Year 9 basketball team swept the opposition aside to be crowed Oldham Schools’ champions at the annual tournament staged at Failsworth Co-operative Academy.

Six schools took part, but it was Saddleworth who emerged triumphant as they remained unbeaten on the afternoon defeating Crompton House in the final. Saddleworth’s Sam Holm was named player of the tournament.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print