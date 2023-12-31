Be part of Saddleworth Players cast for unique production

A LOCAL theatre group is casting for a unique production next year where Jane Austen pits her wit and will against her greatest adversary and ally.

Saddleworth Players will be performing its fifth show of the season in June 2024 called ‘Lizzie, Darcy and Jane’.

Written by Joanna Norland and directed by Verity Mann, audiences can expect ‘simple staging, sumptuous costumes and sparkling dialogue’ in a ‘witty ensemble piece’.

Pride of Prejudice meets Bridgerton in a modern imagining of a world where Jane Austen creates one of her best-loved novels from the people and situations that surround her.

The group is planning an audition in the form of an informal read through on January 10, from 7.30pm in the bar lounge at Millgate Arts Centre, on Stoneswood Road in Delph.

“We are looking for a happy band of dedicated actors who can commit to learning lines and making the most of the rehearsal process,” a spokesperson for Saddleworth Players said.

“It will be stylish and quirky with dance moves thrown in, which won’t work with script in hand! You don’t need to be a member of Saddleworth Players to join the audition.”

For more information about the roles available or advanced copies of the script, click here or email saddleworthplayers@millgateartscentre.co.uk

Rehearsals will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from April 23, usually from 7.30pm. Performances will be from June 8 to 15.

