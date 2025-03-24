Becketts expands to Yorkshire with new Slaithwaite office

Becketts Wealth Management has opened a new office at Empire House in Slaithwaite, marking a significant step in its expansion into Yorkshire.

The move welcomed Chartered Financial Planner Andrew Young as the firm’s first dedicated adviser for the region, bringing expertise to support families, business owners, and individuals across the area.

In a recent conversation, Andrew Young shared insights into his experience, the new office, and what the future holds for Becketts in Yorkshire.

A Strong Start in Slaithwaite

Andrew Young has received an enthusiastic response since joining Becketts, both from the company’s team and the local community. With deep roots in the area, Young understands the importance of trust and personal relationships in financial planning. The new office provides a local presence, ensuring clients have direct access to expert advice and the reassurance of face-to-face consultations.

Bringing Expertise to the Region

Young’s career in financial services began at Landmark Financial Planning in Saddleworth, where he developed a strong technical foundation under experienced mentors. Over the years, he cultivated a passion for holistic financial planning, achieving Chartered Financial Planner status in 2022. His approach focuses on tailored financial strategies that help clients navigate complex decisions with confidence.

Becketts’ values and commitment to continuous improvement were key factors in Young’s decision to join the firm. With a strong emphasis on refining processes and putting clients first, Becketts aligns with his professional ethos, making the opportunity to lead the Yorkshire expansion an exciting challenge.

The Value of a Local Office

The Slaithwaite office enhances accessibility for clients, offering the flexibility to meet in person when needed. While many financial planning conversations can take place via phone or video call, having a physical presence ensures that clients who prefer face-to-face meetings can discuss their goals in a comfortable setting. The office reinforces Becketts’ commitment to delivering thoughtful, expert advice with a personal touch.

Emerging Financial Trends

Recent economic events have heightened awareness of financial resilience, with more clients seeking guidance on cash flow planning and scenario analysis. Intergenerational wealth planning is also a growing priority, as families look to secure financial stability for future generations. Becketts provides expert advice on tax efficiency, inheritance planning, and gifting, helping clients make informed decisions about their financial futures.

A Bright Future for Becketts in Yorkshire

The opening of the Slaithwaite office represents an exciting new chapter for Becketts. With a strong foundation of trust and expertise, the firm is well-positioned to make a lasting impact in the region. Young is eager to build relationships within the local community and ensure that Becketts’ reputation for excellence continues to grow.

For those in the area, the new office at Empire House is open for consultations. Clients are encouraged to stop by, meet Andrew Young, and explore how Becketts’ tailored financial planning services can provide clarity and peace of mind for their financial future.

For more information or to make an enquiry, visit: www.beckettsfs.co.uk/saddleworth.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

