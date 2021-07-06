Lucy’s has her future all stitched up!

A TALENTED young textiles and knitwear designer is poised to host a debut solo exhibition, Time, Line and Stitch in her native Saddleworth.

The works of Lucy George from Diggle will go on display at the Weaver’s Factory in Uppermill from July 2-11.

These are exciting times for the former Saddleworth School pupil. She is working on crochet and handknit projects for Yorkshire based Wool Couture whose backers include Dragon’s Den entrepreneurs, Touker Suleyman and Tej Lavani.

And having undertaken a foundation course at Manchester School of Art, Lucy will be studying knitwear design at Nottingham Trent University in September.

“Growing up among the Saddleworth landscape has impacted on my creative sense of

shape and form,” explained Lucy who has been hooked on crafts since a visit to Woolyknits at Warth Mill in 2012.

“While at school I went to China to experience a contrasting landscape and culture. This trip developed my knowledge and understanding of how history and culture can influence art and design globally.

“During study release, I was fortunate to be mentored by knitwear designer Jacinta Bowie. And while collaborating with Jacinta, I have published crochet designs in national magazines from the age of 15.

“By the age of 18, in 2020, I published my first solo garment design for Inside Crochet.

“This success ignited my interest in textiles and knitwear, leading to my study of GCSE Textiles and then at A Level at Xaverian College in Manchester.”

Lucy also travelled to New York which reignited her interest in architecture, leading to a final A Level project on derelict mills, based on photographs taken in Delph and rural buildings in Northern Ireland.

“The neon lights, graffiti art and music scene in New York forged my interest in film, photography and digital art,” she explained.

“My digital collages have been particularly influenced by the collaged poster art layered in the streets of Brooklyn.”

Proud Jacinta says: “Lucy’s wonderful nature, keen eye for detail, undeniable natural talent and great sense of humor make her an absolute pleasure to mentor and work alongside.

“We first met at Woolyknit where she called in to buy craft supplies to improve her crochet skills.

“She had a voracious appetite for crafts and new techniques and also befriended Olivia Hurley, our Saturday assistant and we all became great friends.

“She asked us to deliver her a craft birthday party where she became quickly mesmerized by the knitting machine. So I quickly gifted her one of my spare ones.

“By her mid-teens she was working on actual crochet projects for magazines when we designed initially for Crochet Now together as Bowie and George.

“Every craft and textile skill interested her. So, when the school couldn’t offer her the chance to take a textile GCSE she arranged to take the exam with the year above.

“We set to work getting her through her exams in just a few short months. She achieved full marks.

“I feel the future is very bright for Lucy. Look out world she is coming to dress you.”

