Being Frank – audience captivated by rower’s ocean adventure

Aimee Belmore January 3, 2022 No Comments

HIGH seas adventurer Frank Rothwell is feeling just swell after raising more than £4,000 for Dr Kershaws Hospice.

Twelve months ago, the Greenfield pensioner was making final preparations for his record-breaking solo row across the Atlantic.

That epic journey helped raise more than £1 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

In conversation with Frank Rothwell- over £4,000 was raised for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

And his ocean crossing was the subject of a talk at Uppermill Civic Hall hosted by Saddleworth born, BBC TV presenter, Kevin Fitzpatrick, in aid of the Royton based hospice.

“The 56 days I was rowing across the Atlantic there were things I used to think about over and over again, just like a song you cannot get out of your head.

“One of those was giving an illustrated talk of my challenge. I went over the talk time and again.

Where I failed was that I did not do enough photography to record the events. However, for 35 days I did not see anything except the sea, waves, the sun, moon, stars and satellites.

“Because of Covid, I had to delay the talk not only to satisfy the governments guidelines but also to allow confidence to grow in the public to attend an indoor function.

Frank Rothwell and Kevin Fitzpatrick

“Originally, I had decided to self-organise the event and hand over the proceedings.

“But the fund-raising team handled the advertising and organisation making it easy for me.

“Kevin did a great job of keeping me in line and not allowing me to shoot off the story line at a tangent. I was really happy no one fell asleep or nipped out for a quick fag.

“And I am delighted to have raised over £4,000. So, it is a big thank you from me to Kevin, the Civic Hall staff and the fundraising staff at Dr Kershaws for their assistance in making the event a success.

