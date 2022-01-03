Being Frank – audience captivated by rower’s ocean adventure

HIGH seas adventurer Frank Rothwell is feeling just swell after raising more than £4,000 for Dr Kershaws Hospice.

Twelve months ago, the Greenfield pensioner was making final preparations for his record-breaking solo row across the Atlantic.

That epic journey helped raise more than £1 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

And his ocean crossing was the subject of a talk at Uppermill Civic Hall hosted by Saddleworth born, BBC TV presenter, Kevin Fitzpatrick, in aid of the Royton based hospice.

“The 56 days I was rowing across the Atlantic there were things I used to think about over and over again, just like a song you cannot get out of your head.

“One of those was giving an illustrated talk of my challenge. I went over the talk time and again.

Where I failed was that I did not do enough photography to record the events. However, for 35 days I did not see anything except the sea, waves, the sun, moon, stars and satellites.

“Because of Covid, I had to delay the talk not only to satisfy the governments guidelines but also to allow confidence to grow in the public to attend an indoor function.

“Originally, I had decided to self-organise the event and hand over the proceedings.

“But the fund-raising team handled the advertising and organisation making it easy for me.

“Kevin did a great job of keeping me in line and not allowing me to shoot off the story line at a tangent. I was really happy no one fell asleep or nipped out for a quick fag.

“And I am delighted to have raised over £4,000. So, it is a big thank you from me to Kevin, the Civic Hall staff and the fundraising staff at Dr Kershaws for their assistance in making the event a success.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

