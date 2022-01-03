Volunteers needed to help at popular Luncheon Club

NORMAL service has resumed for Saddleworth Voluntary Services Luncheon Club for the Elderly and it is seeking volunteers to boost its ranks.

The club enjoyed a happy reunion at the Civic Hall in Uppermill for members and volunteers on November 17 for the first time since the Covid pandemic started.

The Luncheon Club will restart on January 5, 2022, then meeting every Wednesday at the Civic Hall.

Volunteers are crucial to the smooth running of the Luncheon Club and they work on a four-week rota with ample opportunity to swap duties when necessary.

But the pandemic has created a few gaps in the club’s work force.

Top of the ‘most wanted’ list of volunteers is a lead cook, someone with a willingness and enthusiasm to plan, source and prepare a set two-course lunch for about 30 diners. The lead cook plus assistants prepare lunch in the well-equipped kitchen at the Civic Hall.

Stores are well stocked with the basics so it’s just a matter of buying in the fresh ingredients required. The cook is always made aware of recent menus so can ring the changes to give members a bit more variety.

Traditional dishes all go down well, such as Shepherd’s pie, chicken casserole, pork steaks, cheese and onion pie etc by fruit crumbles, rice pudding, pineapple upside-down pud and so on.

If cooking isn’t for you, there may be other opportunities to volunteer at the Luncheon Club.

The pandemic has had a huge effect on socialising for everyone, in particular, the elderly.

The Luncheon Club provides the opportunity to enjoy a good lunch in pleasant and friendly company. Provided you live in Saddleworth, you might like to become a member.

For further details on any aspect of Luncheon Club call 01457 874027.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

