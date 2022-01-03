New salon offers hair and beauty treatments for all

PAMPER yourself with a host of hair and beauty services at a new salon on Delph.

@The Mill opened in April on Knarr Barn Lane just after lockdown as owner Vicky Stanworth decided to take a big risk and go on her own after 22 years renting a chair in the same barbers.

But the big step has paid off and she has pulled together an amazing team and thriving business, welcoming customers old and new.

Vicky caters for all ages and keeps up with the latest trends in barbering including beard trims.

If you’re looking for a relaxed atmosphere and a beer to go with it, @the mill is where you need to book your next hair cut. Get in touch on 07742 44963 (late night opening every night).

Angie Brown is the resident hairdresser with more than 20 years’ experience in all aspects of hairdressing and bridal hair.

She said: “The atmosphere in the salon is incredible. We all make such a great team.”

After owning her own salon in Greenfield for 12 years, she is now settled and loving being part of a large team. For enquiries call her on 07526 992346.

Jodie Herd finally found her passion for beauty eight years ago, after working in criminal law for 16 years, and is now the proud owner of Jodie’s Beauty Loft.



Providing all nail treatments including bespoke acrylic and nail polish designs using the best quality products, Jodie is also qualified in HD brows, brow lamination, microblading and LVL lash lifts.

Jodie’s Beauty Loft is cosy and comfortable and also offers a fully accredited training academy for anyone wanting to advance their career in the industry or wanting a career change. Call 07772 381155.

Lashed@The Mill is resident lash expert Michelle Fitton, offering classic, hybrid and volume lashes.

After receiving medical treatment which prohibited face make-up, Michelle turned to lash extensions and couldn’t believe the difference this made to her self-confidence.

So she decided to take the plunge and train so she could help people in the same way her lash tech had done with her.



She said: “Seeing a client’s reaction to their set of lashes I’ve created is an amazing feeling, it’s a very rewarding skill.” Call 07849 947307 to book now.

Abby Harris is the proud owner of Empress Hair Extension And Training Academy, just moving from the Isle of Wight.

With more than nine years’ experience, she is highly recommended for any hair extension technique and also offers a training academy for anyone wanting to further their career or start a new passion.

She is passionate about her work, offering only the highest quality hair extensions to suit any hair type. Call 07523 984346 to book.

Sian Turner established Dermacura Aesthetics in 2017 as well as being a fully trained paramedic with a long time working for the NHS and also on sets of some of our most loved soaps.

She offers a huge variety of treatments including Botox, fillers, tear troughs and rhinoplasty.

Her medical background means she can offer advice and put your mind at ease.



If you have any queries or would like to book then call her on 07985 398619.

• Call in for a chat with the @The Mill team if you have any enquiries: Unit 1, Knarr Barn Lane, Delph, OL3 5RQ or follow them on social media @the mill or @the_mill_1

