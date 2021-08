SADDLEWORTH have enjoyed a triple success in the Manchester and District Golf Alliance’s Bell Cup.

Team captain Anne Head was delighted with victories against Ashton, Oldham and Davyhulme in the opening three rounds.

The win against Davyhulme on Saturday, July 3 clinched a quarter-final place. They won four of the seven matches and called in the three other games as they had already triumphed.

