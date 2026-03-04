Between Earth and Voice secure £1,952 at Mossley SOUP

A TEAM of young local creatives has secured nearly £2,000 of community backing after winning the first Mossley SOUP event of 2026.

Between Earth and Voice, a multi-disciplinary group, came out on top of the public vote at a night that once again showcased the town’s appetite for grassroots innovation and collective action.

Run by Martha, Jacob, Zoe, Harvey and Abs, they delivered a four-minute pitch and shared their enthusiasm to use their skills in the creative arts to inspire and lead workshops targeted to teenagers.

All with the aim of nurturing emerging talent through non-traditional art forms, including spoken word, performance and collaborative theatre-making.

Lead spoken word artist Martha told the audience: “Young people are notoriously hard to reach when it comes to the arts.

“We want to offer 15–20 teenagers the opportunity to experience all aspects of creating a performance piece giving them space to make something and truly own it.”

The funding will enable the team to deliver a free week-long summer intensive at The Vale in Mossley, culminating in a fully youth-created performance.

Joseph Archie Horrocks said after winning £1,952: “As a team, we had the best evening at Mossley SOUP.

“Everyone was so welcoming and, as well as the funding itself, we met so many amazing people and gained valuable presenting experience.

“Winning this funding will enable us to run a completely free intensive workshop for young people from Mossley, empowering them to be creative and see the arts as a viable career.”

More than 170 residents gathered at Emmaus Mossley on Thursday, February 19 for the 21st edition of the community crowdfunding SOUP dinner.

Sponsored by Premier Kia, by the end of the evening, every penny raised on the door was handed directly to community projects.

The way Mossley SOUP works is four projects – this time Between Earth and Voice, Notorious Print Workshops and Threads Weave Stories, while one from St John’s Band could not be presented because of a family emergency – are presented until the bell for ‘SOUP’ is rung.

After they are put forward, the audience elects the project it would like to back, the one with the highest number of votes wins the full funds raised.

Notorious Print Workshops presented an idea of traditional screen-printing initiative offering free 20-minute drop-in sessions, bookable workshops, social creative sessions and portable print workshops delivered out in the community, with the mission of making hands-on creativity accessible and rooted in Mossley.

Annie, founder of Thread and Weave Collective CIC, unveiled plans for Threads Weave Stories, a two-metre heritage quilt celebrating Mossley’s identity.

Seeking £1,500 for quality materials, she plans to host up to 20 accessible workshops; including sessions at Woodend Mill teaching beginners and producing a lasting exhibition piece for the town.

Both runners-up received £100 vouchers from Premier Kia in recognition of their efforts.

Since 2017. Mossley SOUP has raised awareness, recruited volunteers and turned small donations into tangible change. Project applications are now open for the next event on Thursday, June 18.

Those with an idea that could benefit Mossley are encouraged to apply at soup.the-vale.co.uk/apply.

Emmaus Mossley is also hosting The Big Fun Quiz of the Year on Thursday, March 26, starting at 6.30pm, as volunteers Gary and Rebecca are fundraising to attend the next World Assembly of Emmaus International – a global gathering held every four years.

Tickets for the quiz are £5 per person, with organisers promising a night that’s “not your average quiz” plus cakes and a raffle on the night.

They can be purchased at the Secondhand Superstore, on Queen Street, and by clicking Eventbrite.