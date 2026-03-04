Music, bargains and more at Emmaus Mossley’s Spring Fayre

A HOMELESSNESS charity in Mossley is throwing open its doors for a day of live music, street food and second-hand treasures this month.

On Saturday, March 21, Emmaus Mossley will host its Spring Fayre at the charity’s Secondhand Superstore at Longlands Mill.

It’s inviting local residents to browse seasonal bargains while backing a cause close to the community’s heart.

The free, family-friendly event runs from 10am to 4pm and promises more than just shopping.

Visitors can expect children’s crafts, a charity tombola, an art exhibition and live music throughout the day, alongside fresh food and drink served both inside and outdoors.

The Superstore itself is being given a seasonal refresh, with new displays and sale items planned especially for the event.

Hazel Hodkinson, Retail Manager at Emmaus Mossley, said: “The Emmaus Spring Fayre is our first big charity event of the year and something our community always looks forward to. We have some exciting developments within our Secondhand Superstore which we hope to share with attendees at this event.”

“As well as an eclectic mix of items for sale, we’ll have fun activities, kids crafts, a charity tombola, art exhibition and live music to keep everyone entertained. Delicious food and drinks will be served inside and out, with street-food specials and our usual Emmaus favourites.”

Emmaus Mossley provides accommodation and tailored support for up to 26 people at a time who have experienced homelessness.

As part of the Emmaus model, those living at the Mossley community are supported to rebuild their confidence, gain skills and work experience, and move towards greater independence.

Every pound spent at the fayre will go back into sustaining that support and everyone is welcome to attend.