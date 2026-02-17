Businesses boost Oldham Netball Club with sponsorship

SADDLEWORTH businesses are doing their bit to make sure Oldham’s netball aces remain among the country’s best with new sponsorship deals.

Dobcross-based Bladen Electrical will be the primary backer of Oldham Netball Club, which has won 12 National Premier League titles and over 60 junior national titles, for the next two seasons.

Albion House Wealth Management, which has a base on Uppermill’s High Street, is also on board with the club that has produced England internationals Helen Housby, Jade Clarke and Laura Malcolm.

Another familiar name in C Barlow and Sons Funeral Directors, who are based in Oldham, has also signed up.

The companies’ logos are prominent on the new kit designed with leading sportswear firm VX3.

And coaches could not play down their importance.

Oldham Netball Club head coach Pamela Hazelton said: “Running amateur sports clubs is hugely rewarding but also a real challenge which is why having the support of these leading Oldham businesses is so important.

“On behalf of the hundreds of people involved in our club, I want to say thank you.

“The potential this investment unlocks is huge and we’re excited to see where it can take us both on and off court.”

Debbie Hallas, senior squad head coach and Netball UK managing director, added: “Oldham Netball Club continues to lead the way in developing young athletes and competing at the highest level and these new partnerships, alongside our significant involvement in Oldham SportsTown, play a key role in supporting our ambition’s for the future.

“As the owner of a business in the town, I’m always proud to see how those at the heart of our community support our community and this investment is proof of that generosity and support.”