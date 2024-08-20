Blue Man Group’s Bluevolution World Tour set to ignite The Lowry, Salford

EUPHORIC celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication will be the order of the day when the Blue Man Group brings its Bluevolution World Tour to the UK for the first time.

The global sensation will perform at The Lowry in Salford from Wednesday, October 2 to Sunday, October 6 as it makes its long-awaited return to the country.

Audiences of all ages will rock, laugh and party as three bald and blue characters explore the world and discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn.

And the Bluevolution World Tour will include the addition of a new, exclusive female character.

The Rockstar replaces the traditional band as a multi-instrumentalist, with her style combined with her dynamic style adding to the show’s multi-sensory nature.

There will also be Blue Man favourites in a music extravaganza from explosive paint drumming, comedy antics and unforgettable audience interaction along with brand new content after the group reached 50 million people worldwide, picked up countless accolades and awards and became part of pop culture.

Created in 1991 by Chris Wink, Phil Stanton and Matt Goldman, Blue Man Group has evolved into one of the most successful and recognisable stage shows.

And co-founder Chris said: “When we first began creating performances centered on this innocent, curious character called Blue Man, we never dreamt where he would lead us.

“We are so honoured to be able to share our show with the people of the UK and beyond.

“With no language barrier to overcome, as the Blue Men don’t speak, fans of all ages, cultures and nationalities can enjoy the experience.”

Running time of the show is 90 minutes, without an interval and there is an audio described showing at 1.30pm on Sunday, October 6, following a touch tour which starts an hour earlier.

To book accessible performances, please email access@thelowry.com or call 0161 876 2183. Further information can be found by clicking https://thelowry.com/whats-on/the-blue-man-group-bluevolution-world-tour/.

