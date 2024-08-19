History talk to explore war graves work at St Chad Saddleworth

DELVE into the archiving, architecture and conservation work of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission with a talk at The Parish Church of Saint Chad Saddleworth.

The talk, on Monday, September 9 at 7-8pm, will be given by Ray Withnall and is part of the church’s Heritage Open Days running during the Oldham Histories Festival 2024.

Commissioned War Graves are found in many churchyards and cemeteries around the country. The Commission cares for memorials and more at 23,000 locations in over 150 countries and territories.

In Uppermill, the Commission looks after 14 Commissioned War Graves at The Parish Church of Saint Chad Saddleworth, above Uppermill.

Ray will discuss the work of the commission, such as its archiving, architecture and conservation work that it does.

Refreshments will be available. Parking is on site and there is disabled access to the church.

General admission to the talk is free but please reserve your place online.

As part of the Heritage Open Days, the church will be open from 11am on September 6-15 so visitors can see the historic building, first built in 1215 and altered significantly in 1831, and churchyard, and the efforts made to preserve and improve it.

For more information email Fiona Ward: fionaward@cofeinsaddleworth.org.uk

Oldham Histories Festival and Heritage Open Days run from September 6-15 and offer the chance for visitors to find out more about the people, places, buildings and stories across the borough.

Hosted by Oldham Libraries, events include an Oldham Town Centre Ghost Walk, Union Street Walk, and ‘In Conversation: Cotton, Curry, Commerce and Beyond’.

Find out more and book your place online.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

