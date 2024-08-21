Second dose of National Theatre announced for Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH’S demand to watch top stage productions has meant an extra screening of the first National Theatre Live show has been added.

And the second instalment at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre has been announced.

Tickets for the showing of Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, on Friday, September 13 were rapidly snapped up.

And there are so many people on a waiting list, Millgate will now host a second showing on Saturday, September 14, at 7.30pm.

But as a Millgate spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we sold out this film in 33 hours.

“If you are still interested, add your name for returns and we’ll give you advance warning if we add an additional film night in September or October.”

Meanwhile, the second show to be screened after the centre was chosen as a venue to show National Theatre Live screenings as part of its independent cinema group.

Noel Coward’s Present Laughter will be shown on Friday, October 18 at 7.30pm.

Starring Andrew Scott, familiar to many as the Hot Priest from TV show Fleabag, it centres on actor Garry Essendine, whose colourful life is in danger of spiralling out of control.

The show was filmed live from The Old Vic in London during a sold out run in 2019 and when announcing the link, Andrew Mann, of Millgate and Saddleworth Players, said: “It’s a great opportunity for people in Saddleworth to see some more really good theatre, this time from the National Theatre.”

Tickets, priced at £10-£12, can be booked by clicking https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/saddleworth/millgate-arts-centre/national-theatre-live-present-laughter/2024-10-18/19:30/t-qjqrqld?direct-booking.

