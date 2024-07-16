Boarshurst Silver Band ‘humbled’ by Coliseum celebrations invite

BOARSHURST Silver Band was ‘humbled’ to entertain at a special event celebrating the announcement that Oldham Coliseum has been saved.

The historic theatre became a talking point last year locally and nationally when it confirmed it was shutting its doors after Arts Council England withdrew funding.

But after a campaign led by actor Julie Hesmondhalgh, the local community, members past and present, and Oldham MP Jim McMahon, the theatre has confirmed it will re-open in 2025.

Julie, famous for playing Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street, contacted Boarshurst Silver Band to invite them to be part of the announcement celebrations.

The band performed outside the Oldham Coliseum to a crowd of local councillors, supporters of the theatre, the public, and local actors, actresses and performers.

They said: “Boarshurst Silver Band felt humbled and were honoured to perform and entertain at such a historical moment for Oldham theatre history and we give a very big thank you for the invite and the opportunity to perform.”

The Coliseum, which is more than 135 years old, is due to re-open its doors to audiences in time for the 2025 pantomime season.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

