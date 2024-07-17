Uppermill FC shoots for bigger future with Mossley AFC arrangement

UPPERMILL FC have received a huge boost as they look to one day join the non-league football pyramid by agreeing to play matches at Mossley AFC.

And the clubs will use the new arrangement as a learning experience, with the Saddleworth side finding out what goes into a club at that level.

In return, players not quite at the level of Northern Premier League West Division but who can be developed can turn out for the new Manchester League champions.

From this forthcoming season, Uppermill FC’s first team matches will be played at Mossley’s Seel Park – reserves, development team and under-18s games will still be at Churchill Playing Fields.

And Steve Southern, chair of Uppermill FC, believes this arrangement is a boost for football in Saddleworth.

He said: “We’re trying to create a partnership between the two clubs.

“For our part, we get to use Seel Park for our playing facilities, but it also means we can learn from Mossley – how do they organise themselves? What’s their governance structure? How do they run? How do they finance themselves?

“That’s going to help us prepare for the future if we want to get to a higher level and Mossley have said they’re very keen to put on training sessions for our teams and our coaches.

“They have at least four UEFA B level coaches and them making their time available will hopefully stimulate better level among our coaches.

“From their perspective, it’s an extra source of revenue but also because we’ve got a first team, reserve team, development team and under-18s team, which Mossley do not have, if there’s someone they want to keep an eye on who isn’t quite at their level, they can be place in one of ours.”

Similar arrangements exist elsewhere. In Bury, Radcliffe Borough partners with Tottington FC and Steve can see the benefits.

He added: “it should be huge. One of the things that attracted us to the Mossley guys is their philosophy for the football club is similar to ours – they see themselves as temporary custodians with a moral obligation to make sure it’s run properly.

“And to make sure you get as many local people – whether they be from Mossley or Saddleworth – playing the game at as high a level as possible.

“They share many of the values we feel we offer.”

Mossley AFC chair Stephen Porter believes it can have longer lasting implications for footballers in the area – of both genders.

He said: “Primarily, this is about helping someone out, like we’ve been helped out in the past.

“Non-league football’s about helping your neighbours, so when we were approached, it was a no brainer. It’s about trying to help somebody to progress.

“Uppermill FC can’t go any further as their ground isn’t up to scratch.

“And it creates a pathway, which we don’t really have. Ultimately, we want to get a women’s team moving again – a Mossley and Saddleworth women’s team would be good.

“It’s not being done for financial reasons. It’s being done to try and help Uppermill FC progress.”

