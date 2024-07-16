Heritage Walk and Yoga Class bring boost to Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund

A HERITAGE Walk and Yoga Class were the latest fundraisers to bring a boost of more than £2,000 to the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund.

Since 2012, the Fund (SPWSF) has been dedicated to enabling women’s access to university education in Palestine, where annual fees of about £600 are often beyond the reach of many families.

Some 65 people turned out at their two summer events to help raise funds and continue their support.

The Heritage Walk on June 8, led by Steve Roman, was split into morning and afternoon sessions, guiding 40 participants through Oldham town centre and Alexandra Park, highlighting significant buildings, statues, and memorials.

Attendees were fascinated by Steve’s extensive local knowledge, learning intriguing facts about their town’s history.

Participant Magda Sachs remarked: “From discovering the local shopping centre’s name reflects Oldham’s past dominance in cotton spinning to hearing about ‘Blind Joe’ Howarth, a beloved 19th-century local figure memorialised in Alexandra Park, we gained so much insight into our town’s rich heritage.”

Then on July 6, qualified yoga teacher Shirley Wilson led 25 participants through a series of gentle movements, concluding with a relaxation session, at the Methodist Church Hall in Uppermill.

Catherine Holland, SPWSF chair, also provided an overview of the Fund’s work, noting that while support for Gaza has been temporarily paused due to the destruction of universities and loss of academic staff, the organisation continues to fund scholarships in the West Bank.

“We remain committed to keeping the hope of education alive for young women in Gaza,” Catherine emphasised.

For those interested in supporting the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund or learning more about upcoming events, email Saddleworth.pwsf@gmail.com

