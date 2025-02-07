Boost for Oldham students preparing for GCSEs

THERE are now just months to go until this year’s GCSE exams begin in secondary schools up and down the country.

In Oldham, some students have been preparing for the important tests in a new innovative way.

Thirty students from four academies gathered at Waterhead Academy for the first in a series of conferences, organised by E-ACT multi-academy trust.

Taking part were pupils from Royton and Crompton Academy, The Oldham Academy North and Oldham’s Waterhead Academy, as well as Parkwood Academy in Sheffield.

It involved focused learning led by expert teaching staff, with the first two conferences concentrated on English Language and English Literature.

The sessions equipped the students with tailored guidance and knowledge, along with essential revision techniques.

They were led by Gemma Cottingham, headteacher at Royton and Crompton Academy, and Emma O’Malley, Head of English at The Oldham Academy North.

“Seeing students from different schools come together to learn has been incredibly rewarding,” said Gemma.

“These conferences aren’t just about revision; they’re about building confidence, encouraging shared ideas, and giving students a chance to hear expert guidance in a fresh and exciting way.”

The programme – which continues in March with sessions on Maths and Science – has been designed to give the students a boost at a crucial stage in their studies.

The trust has reported that feedback from students and staff so far has been “overwhelmingly positive” and described the conferences as a “valuable resource”.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

