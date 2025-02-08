Get creative as part of Saddleworth Players’ set building team

CREATIVE and crafty volunteers are invited to get hands on and join the set design and building team for Saddleworth Players.

The group, based at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph, is looking for people to join its current team and is holding training nights on February 17, April 7 and May 12 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

They explained: “We’ll run through what how we do set building and talk about how we built the current set.

“Our set building and painting teams are an active part of the show team and get involved early in design, build and often repair and developments as the show is on.

“We are planning to run set building training on the Monday during Saddleworth Players shows when all the stage and set is ready for a show and we can talk set builders through what they have to do.

“We’ll run through what the role and responsibilities are in a hands-on approach and then allow you to get involved in a live show.”

To find out more and register to get involved, visit the Saddleworth Players website.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

