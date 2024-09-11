Boost health and wellbeing with RSPB Dove Stone outdoor activities

A SERIES of four outdoor wellbeing activities is being piloted by RSPB Dove Stone in Greenfield this autumn.

The charity is working with local providers to put on the sessions, which will be linked to their Ella’s Kitchen Grassland Restoration Project, planting upland wildflower meadows for pollinators.

Each session will include a small action to contribute, from popping a plug plant in the ground or gathering and scattering wildflower seeds during a walk.

Local groups are invited to come along and sample the proven benefits on health and wellbeing that come from spending time in nature.

RSPB Dove Stone said: “In a busy world even just taking a short amount of time out to reconnect to ourselves and the green spaces around can make an enormous difference to how we feel.

“The pilot sessions will be free to any group members – all we’d like in return is some feedback to help shape future activities.”

The sessions are:

September 27: Forest Therapy with Sarah Branson – a guided half-day session for up to 10 people to connect to all the senses within the healing atmosphere of trees. The forest is the ‘therapist’ with a guide who offers attendees a variety of invitations to quietly connect to their own selves and the nature around them. Find out more here.

October 3: Wellbeing in Nature with Nurture Saddleworth – a 2 to 3 hour session for up to 10 people to include a mix of guided mindful movement based on yoga, creativity using natural objects, and sensory experiences. Find out more here.

October 7: Bushcraft with Mithrandir Bushcraft – a 4 hour session for up to 12 people including a walk along a woodland route learning about the qualities and properties of various plants and fungi, possibly some whittling and shelter building. Find out more here.

October 11: Nature Sketchbook Walk with the Art Therapy Agency – a 2 hour walk for up to 18 people to sketch whatever the season offers. Find out more here.

If you’d like to know more, get in touch with Miriam (Dove Stone Visitor Experience Manager) by email Miriam.biran@rspb.org.uk or call 07921 069924.

As places are limited for each session it will be on a first come, first served basis.

Find out more about RSPB Dove Stone on their Facebook page.

