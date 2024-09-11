Oldham law firm praises community’s response after being targeted by far-right

AN OLDHAM-BASED law firm has thanked the community for its ‘incredible’ response after it was targeted by far-right activists.

Immigration Advice Service (IAS) was one of 38 companies named on a list as vitriol spread following the Southport knife attack, in which three children were killed.

That meant staff had to take action to protect themselves, including staying out of the office and away from counter-protests as profiles of immigration professionals were shared.

Signs were also taken down to ensure its premises were not immediately identifiable to those wishing to cause harm.

It was also deeply concerned for its clients because of false information spread across social media that the attacker was a failed asylum seeker.

However, IAS has thanked the majority of residents for their response after watching on CCTV screens waiting for its premises to be wrecked.

The mob never materialised. In fact, a counter-protest was attended by well-wishers, with more than 150 people showing up in solidarity and to prove that Oldham will not accept violence.

A spokesperson for IAS said: “It is clear those with good intentions outnumber those who wish to harm communities.

“Unable to attend the counter-protest due to security fears, IAS staff could not thank Oldham residents in person.”

Ono Okeregha, director of Immigration Advice Service, added: “It was difficult because it was unprecedented.

“We saw the scenes on television and then they came to our doorstep with us being actually named.

“It makes you feel very vulnerable.”

Although IAS’ premises never came under attack, the danger continues with a lingering sense that the premises and those working within it are targets.

The Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner has now removed the names and addresses of organisations like theirs from the public domain, which brought new challenges with those most in need of legal support now finding it more difficult to access the best lawyers.

And the spokesperson added: “Life may never be the same for those working in the immigration sector now that their workplaces have been identified as a flashpoint for anti-immigration rioting.

“Many of IAS’ staff still feel vulnerable coming into the office. Anyone with malicious intentions could turn up and cause havoc.

“It shows the need to be strong and vigilant against this new threat and the urgent need to reassert the overwhelmingly positive impact that immigrants have on our society.”

