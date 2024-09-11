Saddleworth solicitors join Make a Will scheme for hospice

A SADDLEWORTH legal firm is doing its bit by backing a legacy scheme for a much-loved hospice.

Francis House, which supports the families of children and young adults with life-limiting conditions, has joined forces with solicitors across the region to offer members of the public a Will writing service during the month of September.

And O’Donnell Solicitors, based on Uppermill’s High Street, is getting involved by giving its time and expertise to draw up a simple Will or amend an existing one in return for a suggested donation of £100 for an individual or £175 for a double Will for married couples or partners.

This represents a substantial saving on the standard fees for the service.

Jill Waddington, head of private client team at O’Donnell said: “Charitable giving in Wills offers a number of benefits, including leaving a lasting legacy, tax advantages, and the fulfilment of philanthropic goals.

“We are proud to support Francis House during the Make a Will Month campaign and provide the opportunity for people to leave a lasting legacy.”

O’Donnell is not the only law firm from the area joining in as Oldham’s Wrigley Claydon is also taking part.

Rachel Damianou, their head of wills, probate, trusts, and powers of attorney, added: “Will month is a great opportunity to get your affairs in order and thus reduce stress and complications for your loved ones, whilst also making a donation to ensure the future of such a fantastic charity.”

A change in family circumstances like moving home, starting a family or getting married, provides an ideal opportunity for making a Will.

With the increase in property prices, homeowners are now finding themselves within the Inheritance Tax band.

A gift to Francis House in the form of a legacy could reduce the amount of tax payable or possibly avoid it altogether. A participating solicitor can provide expert advice in this area.

Leaving a legacy gift in a Will is also a meaningful way of supporting the hospice, which relies heavily on donations in the form of legacies.

The ‘Make a Will Month’ scheme runs from September 1 until September 30.

Francis House Children’s Hospice is based in Didsbury but works to support more than 600 families and children from across the region who have life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Hospice services include respite care, homecare, sibling support, end of life care and bereavement support.

Susie Poppitt, of Francis House Children’s Hospice, said: “None of us wants to consider our own mortality, and it’s all too easy to put off making a Will but we owe it to those we love to ensure that they are properly provided for under the terms of a Will.

“Having a Will in place makes things as easy as possible for them at such an emotionally challenging time.

“As well as making provision for the future of your loved ones, you will have the satisfaction of knowing you’ll be making a real difference to families throughout the region whose children are cared for by Francis House.”

For full details of the legal firms taking part and to book an appointment, you can visit www.francishouse.org.uk/will-month

Anyone wishing to book an appointment can call Rachel at Wrigley Claydon on 0161 624 6811 or Jill at O’Donnell on 01457 761320.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

